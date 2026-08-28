'We Are Terribly Worried': Families Rush To Nepal In Search Of Missing Loved Ones As Death Toll Rises

Families of missing British nationals have flown to Nepal in search of their relatives, as the death toll from flash floods in Nepal and Tibet rose to at least 475, with several hundred people still missing, including 537 tourists.

Nepalese authorities released a list of all known missing tourists, 33 of whom are British nationals, including a 13-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy, according to BBC.

Bhupesh Bector, whose wife Leena Bector from Slough was among 27 travellers linked to Fishtail Tours and Travels who remain unaccounted for, told The Times, "I know that she's in Nepal for sure, so even if they find her today or tomorrow, I need to be there."

Essex nurse Rajendra Pudasaini said several of his relatives were "swept away" by the floods. "They're gone. The speed the water came, they couldn't be saved, they were just swept away," he told PA Media.

Tatajana Phillips, from Folkestone in Kent, told the BBC she has been unable to contact her sister, who was near the Nepal-Tibet border when the flooding hit.

"Then there is no more news," she said. Her husband Ben added, "We are terribly worried. We just know where they were and that's really tough."

Pramod Poudel, who lives in Uckfield in East Sussex, told the outlet he has not heard from his family since the flood struck on Wednesday. "It's a very, very difficult time for me and for my family and my country at this moment, but obviously I have to go and see what's happening there," he said.

ALSO READ: Nepal On Alert: China Issues Warning As Overflowing Lake In Tibet Raises Fresh Flood Risk

Nepalese tour operator The Trekkers' Society said nine British nationals on one of its Mount Kailash pilgrimage tours remain unaccounted for. Alpine Eco Trek said it had been unable to establish contact with 12 Britons booked on a similar tour.

The floods struck early Wednesday in Rasuwa, north of Kathmandu, with the US Geological Survey later attributing the disaster to a magnitude 5.2 seismic event caused by a glacial collapse and debris flow.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Britain has offered £5 million to support Nepal's government, calling the situation "very distressing and devastating." King Charles said he and the Queen were "heartbroken" and sent their "most profound sympathy" to those affected.

ALSO READ: China Halts Tibet Rescue Operations Citing High Risk Of Renewed Flooding

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