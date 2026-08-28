Pune Shocker: Father Beats Son To Death For Demanding Mutton During Sawan

A 30-year-old man, identified as Mahesh Gaikwad, was allegedly beaten to death by his father following an argument over his demand to eat mutton during the Hindu month of Sawan, police said.

The incident reportedly took place in the Warje Malwadi area of Pune, Maharashtra, after Mahesh told his family that he wanted mutton to be cooked at home. According to police reported by NDTV, the family had been avoiding non-vegetarian food during Sawan, a period when many Hindu families refrain from consuming meat, eggs and fish as part of religious observances.

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The demand led to a heated argument between Mahesh and his father. The dispute subsequently escalated into a physical assault, during which the father allegedly thrashed his son severely.

Mahesh sustained critical injuries in the alleged assault and later died. The circumstances surrounding his death initially raised suspicion, prompting Warje Malwadi police to begin an investigation.

Police suspect that following Mahesh's death, his mother allegedly helped her husband conceal the circumstances of the incident and destroy evidence in an attempt to protect him, instead of immediately informing the authorities.

During the investigation, police reportedly uncovered details of the alleged assault and the subsequent attempt to conceal evidence. Both parents were arrested in connection with the case.

The father faces allegations of killing his son, while the mother has been accused of assisting in the alleged destruction or concealment of evidence. They were taken into police custody as investigators continued to establish the sequence of events leading to Mahesh's death, as per NDTV reports.

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Police are continuing their investigation into the incident, including the circumstances of Mahesh's death and the alleged attempt to cover up the crime. Further legal proceedings will determine the charges and evidence against the accused.

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