Vishwanath and Sons OTT Release: When, Where Will Surya's Film Release? Here's What We Know

Suriya's latest release Vishwanath and Sons is currently running in theatres after making its worldwide debut on August 14, 2026. Directed by Venky Atluri, the romantic family entertainer stars Suriya and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles, blending romance, comedy, emotions and commercial elements.

While the film continues its theatrical run, attention has already shifted towards its digital premiere. Here's everything you need to know about the OTT release of Vishwanath And Sons.

Vishwanath and Sons OTT Release Date

According to a report by Deccan Chronicle, Netflix has reportedly secured the digital streaming rights to Vishwanath And Sons. The Suriya-starrer is expected to premiere on the streaming platform after completing its theatrical run.

However, neither Netflix nor the makers of the film have officially announced the OTT release date yet.

The film was initially expected to arrive on OTT sometime in September or October 2026. However, considering the reported eight-week post-theatrical window, Vishwanath and Sons could make its digital debut in October.

The exact streaming date is likely to depend on the film's theatrical performance and the terms of the agreement between the producers and the streaming platform. The film is also expected to be available in multiple languages on the OTT platform, although the complete list of languages has not been officially confirmed yet.

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Box Office Collection

Vishwanath and Sons has maintained a steady run at the box office since its release. According to Sacnilk, the film earned an estimated Rs 1.30 crore net in India on Day 14. The movie recorded 1,414 shows on its second Thursday. With this, its India net collection reached approximately Rs 109.15 crore, while its India gross collection stood at around Rs 126.30 crore.

The film has also continued to perform in overseas markets. Its overseas gross collection has reportedly reached Rs 61.25 crore, taking its worldwide gross collection to approximately Rs 187.55 crore.

Cast And Crew

Directed and written by Venky Atluri, Vishwanath And Sons stars Suriya and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles. Veteran actors Radhika Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon are also part of the cast and play important roles in the film.

Positioned as a romantic family entertainer, the movie combines romance, humour and emotional drama with commercial elements. The movie is produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. Srikara Studios is presenting the project.

As the theatrical run continues, an official announcement from Netflix and the film's makers regarding the OTT release date is awaited.

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