Namibia vs South Africa Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Namibia T20I Tri-Series 2026

Namibia T20I Tri-Series 2026: A three-team T20I series gets under way in Windhoek today as hosts Namibia take on South Africa at the Namibia Cricket Ground. Zimbabwe are the third side in the tournament. With all three teams set to co-host the 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, the seven-match series offers an important opportunity to build momentum towards the global event.

Namibia vs South Africa Latest

South Africa have won the toss and have opted to field

Namibia (Playing XI): Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Zane Green(w), Alexander Volschenk, JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell, Max Heingo

South Africa (Playing XI): Jordan Hermann, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Tony de Zorzi, Connor Esterhuizen(w), Dewald Brevis, Rubin Hermann, Duan Jansen, Bjorn Fortuin(c), Nqobani Mokoena, Prenelan Subrayen, Lutho Sipamla

Namibia vs South Africa: Date And Time

The Namibia vs South Africa T20I match will be played on Aug. 28 from 5:30 p.m. IST onwards.

Namibia vs South Africa: Venue

The Namibia vs South Africa T20I match will be played at the Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek.

Where To Watch Namibia vs South Africa In India

Fans can catch the live streaming of the Namibia vs South Africa T20I match on the FanCode app and website. There will be no live TV telecast of the match in India.

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Namibia T20I Tri-Series 2026: International Broadcast Details

Region / Country Broadcaster India FanCode Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka Styx Namibia & Zimbabwe OneAfrica TV Rest of Africa (Excluding Namibia & Zimbabwe) SuperSport, ICC.tv Rest of the World ICC.tv

The three teams will play each other twice in the league stage, with the top two advancing to the final on September 6.

Namibia T20I Tri-Series 2026: Full Schedule

Namibia v South Africa : August 28, 5:30 p.m. IST

: August 28, 5:30 p.m. IST South Africa v Zimbabwe : August 29, 5:30 p.m. IST

: August 29, 5:30 p.m. IST Namibia v Zimbabwe : August 31, 5:30 p.m. IST

: August 31, 5:30 p.m. IST Zimbabwe v South Africa : September 1, 5:30 p.m. IST

: September 1, 5:30 p.m. IST Namibia v Zimbabwe : September 3, 5:30 p.m. IST

: September 3, 5:30 p.m. IST Namibia v South Africa : September 4, 5:30 p.m. IST

: September 4, 5:30 p.m. IST Final: September 6, 5:30 p.m. IST

Namibia T20I Tri-Series 2026: Team Preview And Squads

South Africa

Experienced left-arm spinner Bjorn Fortuin will lead a youthful South African side featuring several of the country's standout performers from domestic and franchise cricket. With a number of established internationals given a break after a busy period, the series offers the management an opportunity to assess the team's strength in depth and see how emerging players cope with the demands of international cricket.

South Africa Squad: Bjorn Fortuin (c), Eathan Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Connor Esterhuizen, Jordan Hermann, Rubin Hermann, Duan Jansen, Kwena Maphaka, Nqobani Mokoena, Nqabayomzi Peter, Jason Smith, Lhuan-dré Pretorius, Lutho Sipamla, and Prenelan Subrayen

Namibia

For Gerhard Erasmus and his Namibia side, facing full member opposition in front of their own supporters presents a long-awaited opportunity. The hosts are keen to use the occasion to underline their tactical progress and narrow the gap between themselves and cricket's established international powers.

Namibia Squad: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Zane Green, Waldo Smith, JJ Smit, Louren Steenkamp, Jan-Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Jan Frylinck, Ruben Trumpelmann, Malan Kruger, Alexander Volschenk, Jack Brassell, Bernard Scholtz, Jan Balt, Max Heingo, Michael van Lingen, Dylan Leicher, Ben Shikongo, Junior Taanyanda

Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe will be led by Sikandar Raza for the Namibia T20I Tri-Series in Windhoek. The squad sees the return of spinner Graeme Cremer following a left-arm injury alongside the inclusion of pacer Kundai Matigimu. However, the team will miss fast bowlers Richard Ngarava (lower-back issue) and Tanaka Chivanga (Achilles surgery), who are both undergoing medical rehabilitation.

Zimbabwe Squad: Sikandar Raza (c), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Graeme Cremer, Ben Curran, Brad Evans, Innocent Kaia, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Kundai Matigimu, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Newman Nyamhuri and Tafadzwa Tsiga

Namibia T20I Tri-Series 2026: Why This Series Matters

As per Cricinfo report, the three-team series is being viewed as an early step towards a proposed Africa T20 Cup, a continental competition modelled on the Asia Cup and designed to accelerate the growth of cricket across the region.

Future editions could feature emerging sides such as Uganda, who appeared at the 2024 T20 World Cup, along with Tanzania and Nigeria, both of whom have competed at recent men's Under-19 World Cups. For the inaugural event, organisers have opted to begin with Africa's leading cricketing nations in a bid to build public interest and generate much-needed funding.

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