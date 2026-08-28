Tukaram Mundhe Strikes: Dadar's Marrian Hotel, BKC's Craftpac Latest To Lose Food Licence In Mumbai

As part of a statewide crackdown, Tukaram Mundhe-led Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the licences and registrations of four food businesses.

The action was taken on August 25 and August 27, 2026, against Akshay Caterers at Garware Institute of Career, Vidyanagari Campus, Kalina; Craftpac Hospitality at Jio World Drive in BKC, Bandra East; Marrian Hotel & Restaurant on Gokhale Road, Dadar West; and Bhagwati Stores (Swiggy) at Radhika Residency, Tilak Nagar, Chembur.

The move comes as food establishments across the state come under the FDA's scanner. Prior to this, the regulator flagged concerns with outlets associated with the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), Café Cadell and China Town Fast Food Centre.

The FDA suspended the licences of four MCA establishments including Permit Room, Pavilion, Mediterranean and Oriental Swing. Inspectors found ice accumulation inside refrigerators, slippery and unclean floors and inadequate temperature control. Officials highlighted the absence of food-grade conformity certificates for packaging materials. Frozen food was reportedly being thawed in unhygienic conditions and cooking oil quality were also not being carried out.

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The MCA Clubway and Pastry Counter also faced regulatory action. Its registration was suspended after officials found that the outlet was operating through Shirke Infrastructure, which did not hold a valid food licence.

In Kurla, the FDA took action against Sankalp Mahila Audyogik Utpadak Sahakari Society Ltd., which operates a Mid-Day Meal canteen, highlighting unhygienic conditions, grease accumulation, broken flooring, stagnant water and rusted equipment.

Lenexis Foodworks Pvt. Ltd. in Mahim had its licence suspended after inspectors found poor ventilation, heavy grease on kitchen hoods and stagnant dirty water on non-compliant flooring. Leaking overhead taps, rusted containers and inadequate temperature monitoring were among the other violations recorded.

Licence of Café Cadell in Shivaji Park was also suspended recently. The regulator flagged poor ventilation and inadequate segregation between vegetarian and non-vegetarian food, creating a potential cross-contamination risk. Officials also highlighted missing medical and water testing records and poor employee hygiene.

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