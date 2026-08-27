Raksha Bandhan 2026: Five ChatGPT Image Prompts To Design Rakhi Postcards That Celebrate Sibling Bonds

Raksha Bandhan is often marked by the small memories shared between siblings, from favourite shows and inside jokes to old arguments and favourite foods.

This year, those memories can be turned into personalised digital gifts using ChatGPT's image creation feature.

Users can recreate sibling memories as movie posters, comic strips, award and movie posters and much more. Those celebrating Raksha Bandhan from different cities or countries can also combine their locations into a personalised digital postcards. The prompts are as follows:

Make A Sibling Award Poster

Give your sibling a befitting moniker, such as “Greatest Coffee Connoisseur” or “Most Delightful Diva”.

ChatGPT Prompt: Create a premium Raksha Bandhan award poster titled “Greatest Coffee Connoisseur / Most Delightful Diva.” Use the uploaded photo as the identity reference, accurately preserving the person's appearance. Make it affectionate, humorous, glamorous and celebratory, with subtle festive details like rakhis, mithai and marigolds. Use elegant typography, warm lighting, rich textures and a sophisticated award-ceremony aesthetic. Keep it stylish, festive and playful, with no additional people. Landscape format, high resolution.

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Depict Your Lives As A Movie Poster

Turn the beauty of your sibling dynamic into movie magic in the form of a film poster.

ChatGPT Prompt: Transform my sibling and me into the lead characters of an movie poster titled (Our Sibling Story). Preserve our facial features and capture our playful rivalry and strong bond through expressive poses. Add cinematic lighting and festive colours, making it dramatic, funny and warm rather than overly sentimental.

Transform Into A Crime-Fighting Superhero Team

Convert your shared love for superhero movies into a fun poster using a photo of you and your sibling.

ChatGPT Prompt: Using our uploaded photograph, transform my sibling and me into a sibling superhero duo while preserving our facial features and likeness. Design unique superhero costumes that reflect each of our personalities: (describe each sibling). Show us protecting and supporting each other in a vibrant, cinematic action scene. Incorporate the rakhi subtly into the costumes or visual details. Make it bold, fun, warm and heroic, with dynamic poses, dramatic lighting and a polished blockbuster-poster aesthetic.

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Capture The Absurdity Of Your Bickering As A Comic Strip

Siblings argue, it's almost a fact of life, but they also know when to put aside their differences and help one another, capture the complexity of that relationship in comic strip format.

ChatGPT Prompt: Create a colourful four-panel comic using our uploaded photographs as identity references, preserving our facial features and likeness. Show our sibling dynamic through four playful moments: **arguing over [common argument]**, secretly helping each other, sharing (favourite food), and celebrating Raksha Bandhan together. Keep the expressions exaggerated and the humour affectionate, chaotic and distinctly sibling-like, with vibrant colours and a fun comic-book aesthetic.

Make A Rakhi Postcard For Long Distance Siblings

For those siblings who are too far away and unable to make the trip, a rakhi postcard is a great way to express one's appreciation.

ChatGPT Prompt: Using our uploaded photographs as identity references, create a warm, cinematic split-scene Raksha Bandhan postcard showing my sibling and me celebrating from (City 1) and (City 2). Preserve our natural facial features and expressions, incorporate recognisable visual details from both cities, and connect the two scenes with a symbolic rakhi thread stretching between them. Keep it colourful, intimate and celebratory without feeling overly sentimental.

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