Nepal PM, Cabinet Ministers To Forego One-Month Salary For Flood Relief Funds

In order to support relief efforts after the disastrous flash floods, Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra Shah and every member of the Council of Ministers will donate their monthly salaries and compensation to the Prime Minister's Disaster Relief Fund.

At a Cabinet meeting on Friday at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers, the decision was taken to support the relief operations.

During the meeting, the Cabinet gave the Ministry of Finance instructions to create a package of relief and rehabilitation for people and businesses impacted by the floods that occurred last Wednesday along the Nepal-China border in Rasuwagadhi, the Bhote Koshi River, and downstream districts, according to a report by Nepal News.

Furthermore, Krishi Samagri Company Limited received in-principle approval from the government to use a Government-to-Government (G2G) mechanism to purchase 25,000 metric tons of DAP fertiliser from India.

ALSO READ: Nepal Flash Floods Death Toll Crosses 530, Feared To Rise Further; 85 Indians Rescued

"The government has decided to deposit the one-month salary/remuneration of the Prime Minister and all members of the Council of Ministers into the Prime Minister's Natural Disaster Relief Fund," posted Nepal's Prime Minister's Office on its X handle.

The post further read that, "Likewise, the meeting decided to direct the Ministry of Finance to prepare a relief and rehabilitation package for individuals and business institutions affected by the flood in the Nepal-China border areas of Rasuwagadhi and Bhote Koshi River, as well as the lower riparian areas, in the districts impacted last Wednesday."

Following a brief halt due to a secondary flood threat from an overflowing landslide-barrier lake near the Nepal-China border, rescue activities in Nepal have resumed.

A large glacial collapse on Wednesday caused the devastating flash flooding that left over 977 people missing and 547 dead around the region.

Domestic security forces have successfully evacuated and recovered thousands of individuals covered in thick mud despite significant topographical challenges.

ALSO READ: 'We Are Terribly Worried': Families Rush To Nepal In Search Of Missing Loved Ones As Death Toll Rises

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