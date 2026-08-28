LIC Housing Finance Appoints Sandeep Kumar As New MD & CEO

LIC Housing Finance has appointed Sandeep Kumar as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, effective August 29, 2026.

The appointment was approved by the company's board at its meeting on Friday, August 28, based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

According to the exchange filings, Kumar will serve as an Additional Director and MD & CEO for a term of up to five years, subject to shareholder approval.

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He will take charge after T Adhikari completes his tenure as MD & CEO at the close of business hours on August 28 following his superannuation.

Kumar brings more than three decades of experience with LIC. He joined the insurer in 1991 as a Direct Recruit Officer from the 18th (A) batch and holds a master's degree in Mathematics from the University of Delhi.

During his career, Kumar has handled several marketing and administrative roles across LIC. He has served as Branch Manager, Senior Branch Manager, Chief Manager, Marketing Manager and Senior Divisional Manager in various divisions.

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He also held senior roles as Secretary (Marketing) in the Northern Zone and Chief Personnel at LIC's Central Office.

In 2025, Kumar moved to LIC HFL Financial Services Ltd, where he was appointed Director and CEO.

His appointment marks a leadership transition at LIC Housing Finance as Adhikari steps down after reaching superannuation.

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