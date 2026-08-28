Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: Accused Seeks To Plead Guilty; Court Seeks Prosecution's Reply

The accused in the Saif Ali Khan attack case has approached a Mumbai court seeking to plead guilty. The development came during the ongoing legal proceedings against the Bangladeshi national arrested in connection with the January 2025 attack.

Mohammad Shariful Islam, who is currently in judicial custody, filed an application expressing his willingness to plead guilty and sought leniency from the court, his lawyer Vipul Dushing said.

The court has asked the prosecution to file its reply and has adjourned the matter to September 11.

Earlier this month, additional sessions judge G P Deshmukh framed charges against Islam, clearing the way for the trial. The charges include robbery involving the use of a deadly weapon, causing grievous hurt and house trespass under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. He has also been charged under provisions of the Foreigners Act and Passport (Entry into India) Rules.

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What Happened In The Saif Ali Khan Attack?

Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an intruder inside his 12th-floor apartment in upscale Bandra on January 16, 2025. The 54-year-old actor suffered multiple stab wounds and was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery. NDTV reported at the time that doctors said Khan had six stab wounds, including deep injuries and a wound near his spine.

The actor was discharged from the hospital on January 21, six days after the attack. He had undergone surgeries to treat his injuries, including damage involving his spine, hand and neck.

Police arrested Shariful Islam in Thane following a multi-day search. According to NDTV, the investigators had traced the accused after an extensive manhunt following the alleged burglary and attack at Khan's home.

The latest court proceedings will now determine how the prosecution responds to the accused's request to plead guilty.

(With PTI inputs)

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