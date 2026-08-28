Manoj Bajpayee Buys 4.45 Acres Near Lonavala For Rs 1.37 Crore: Report

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee has purchased 4.45 acres of agricultural land in Tail Baila village in Maharashtra's Mulshi taluka near Lonavala, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

The agricultural land, located in Pune district, was purchased on August 25, 2026, for a consideration of Rs 1,37,31,000 (Rs 1.37 crore). The transaction attracted a stamp duty of approximately Rs 6.87 lakh and a registration fee of Rs 30,000.

Bajpayee purchased the property from Vimalchand Khimraj Jain. Based on the reported consideration value, the transaction amounts to approximately Rs 30.9 lakh per acre.

Tail Baila village is located around 119 km from Mumbai and 101 km from Pune and is close to Lonavala, a popular hill station. The Mulshi region is known for its natural surroundings, proximity to the Mulshi Dam and growing interest in agricultural land and second homes.

Tail Baila is known for its two giant rock walls, which rise around 200 to 250 feet above the surrounding landscape. The village is also home to Tail Baila Fort, situated at an elevation of around 3,322 feet above sea level.

Over the years, Mulshi-Lonavala belt has attracted buyers and investors looking for low-density properties and weekend homes, with demand for lifestyle-focused real estate growing in recent years.

ALSO READ: Toxic vs KGF 2 vs Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection: How Does Yash's Film Compare?

Manoj Bajpayee's Real Estate Investments

Manoj Bajpayee is one of Hindi cinema's most acclaimed actors, with a career spanning more than three decades. He has earned recognition for his performances in films including Satya, Pinjar, Raajneeti and Gangs of Wasseypur, among others. He has also built a strong following through streaming platforms, particularly for his role as Srikant Tiwari in The Family Man.

Apart from his acting career, Bajpayee has also invested in real estate over the years. The latest land purchase adds to his property portfolio. In April, the actor reportedly leased out two office units along with six parking spaces in Mumbai's Andheri West commercial market to Barcode Influencer Marketing Pvt Ltd.

The reported five-year lease agreement has a starting monthly rent of Rs 10.94 lakh, with a 5% annual escalation. The agreement also reportedly includes a security deposit of Rs 43.7 lakh, as per media reports.

In 2023, Bajpayee invested Rs 32 crore in four office units in Oshiwara, Mumbai, making him one of several Bollywood celebrities to invest in commercial real estate. Bajpayee paid a stamp duty of Rs 1.86 crore for the four units, the documents showed.

His latest investment in agricultural land near Lonavala marks another addition to his growing real estate portfolio.

ALSO READ: Toxic Box Office Collection Day 2: Yash Film Sees Massive 60% Drop After Rs 100 Crore Opening

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.