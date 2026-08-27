Bharti Airtel Trades Lower As Singtel Signals Plans To Equalize Stake With Sunil Mittal's 23.2% Holding

Shares of leading telecom major Bharti Airtel traded lower in the afternoon session on Thursday, Aug. 27, following an announcement by Singapore Telecommunications (Singtel) during its Investor Day, where the Southeast Asian telecom giant outlined plans to equalize its equity stake in the Indian telecom with that of the Sunil Mittal-led promoter group over time.

Speaking at its annual Investor Day, Singtel management stated its intention to align its effective economic ownership in Bharti Airtel with the Bharti Enterprises/Sunil Mittal family. The move is part of Singtel's broader capital recycling and portfolio optimization strategy, aimed at unlocking shareholder value, paring debt, and focusing capital deployment on core growth platforms, including data centers and digital services.

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Current Ownership Structure

At present, the shareholding breakdown stands as follows:

Singtel: Holds an effective 26.8% stake (directly and indirectly) in Bharti Airtel.

Sunil Mittal & Bharti Group: Holds an effective 23.2% stake (directly and indirectly).

The 3.6% differential implies that Singtel may look to trim its holdings in a calibrated manner or facilitate transactions that bring both co-promoters to equal footing in the company.

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Long-Standing Partnership Remains Intact

Singtel has been a strategic partner and anchor investor in Bharti Airtel for over two decades. Market analysts view the potential rebalancing not as an exit, but as a calibrated alignment of promoter interests that reinforces equal partnership while providing Singtel with capital flexibility. Bharti Airtel continues to exhibit strong operational performance, supported by steady average revenue per user (ARPU) expansion, 5G network rollout, and robust momentum in its enterprise and digital service divisions.

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