Irumudi Box Office Collection Day 7: Ravi Teja Starrer Sees Dip In Earnings

Irumudi continued its box office run on Day 7, with the Telugu film witnessing a drop in collections as it completed its first week in theatres.

Day 7 Box Office Collection

On Day 7, Irumudi earned Rs 6.9 crore net in India from 2,400 shows, with 54.3% overall occupancy. As per Sacnilk, the collection fell 32.4% from Day 6's Rs 10.2 crore.

The film's India net total has reached Rs 92.15 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 106.95 crore. It added Rs 65 lakh overseas on Day 7, taking the overseas gross to Rs 17.90 crore and worldwide gross to Rs 124.85 crore.

The Telugu version contributed Rs 6.89 crore from 2,358 shows at 55.0% occupancy, while the Tamil version earned Rs 1 lakh from 42 shows at 16.0% occupancy.

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Box Office Performance So Far

Irumudi opened with Rs 15.30 crore on Day 1 from 2,673 shows, followed by Rs 16.20 crore on Day 2 from 2,943 shows. Day 3 recorded Rs 19 crore from 3,078 shows, while Day 4 brought in Rs 12.35 crore from 2,733 shows.

On Day 5, the film earned Rs 12.20 crore from 3,292 shows. Day 6 added Rs 10.20 crore from 2,313 shows. The first-week India net collection stands at Rs 92.15 crore, as per Sacnilk.

About Irumudi

Written and directed by Shiva Nirvana, Irumudi stars Ravi Teja, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Sai Kumar, Ajay Ghosh and Swasika Vijay.

The action drama follows a father with a violent past and an alcohol problem who lives peacefully with his daughter near a waterfall. When she asks him to take Ayyappa Deeksha, he begins a journey that brings his past back into his life.

Released on August 21, 2026, Irumudi is available in Telugu and Tamil. The film has music by G. V. Prakash Kumar, cinematography by Vishnu Sarma and editing by Prawin Pudi.

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