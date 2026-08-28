Musk Secures 10-Year UAE Licence For Starlink Internet Services

Elon Musk's Starlink was formally awarded a 10-year General Satellite Services License by the UAE's Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) on Friday.

With this regulatory clearance, the SpaceX-backed company will be able to create, run, and oversee a public satellite telecommunications network that will provide high-speed, low-latency broadband internet throughout the United Arab Emirates.

The Elon Musk-owned enterprise will provide satellite communication for the aviation and maritime industries in addition to services for individuals, companies, and governmental organisations, according to a report by The Khaleej Times.

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It complements terrestrial fibre-optic and 5G networks by adding a space-based layer to the nation's digital infrastructure.

This will improve the national network's resilience, preparedness, and continuity under a variety of circumstances, diversify internet access alternatives, and assist vital industries including energy, logistics, emergency response, and maritime and air transport.

The license is a reflection of TDRA's strategy for implementing an adaptable and forward-thinking regulatory environment that welcomes new technologies, increases consumer choice and connectivity options, and fosters competition.

In support of the goals of the UAE Digital Agenda and the "We the UAE 2031" vision, this is anticipated to improve service quality, customer experience, and telecommunications service continuity while strengthening the UAE's standing as a desirable location for international satellite system operators.

"This license represents a significant addition to the UAE's telecommunications sector and reflects the country's commitment to adopting advanced technologies and fostering a flexible regulatory environment that supports innovation and investment," stated Majed Sultan Al Mesmar, Director-General of TDRA.

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The UAE's goal to solidify its position as a regional and international centre for telecommunications and the digital economy will be supported by the launch of cutting-edge satellite internet services, which will increase connection options and improve network resilience and business continuity.

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