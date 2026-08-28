CBI Arrests Additional Commissioner, Superintendent In Maharashtra CGST Bribery Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested an additional commissioner of Central Goods and Services Tax, a CGST Superintendent and another person in an alleged Rs 40-lakh bribery case in Maharashtra's Raigad district.

In a post on its official X account on Friday, the CBI said the arrests were made on August 27 in connection with a bribery case involving officials of CGST, Raigad.

According to the agency, the case was registered on August 26 after the accused superintendent allegedly demanded an undue advantage of Rs 1 crore from a stone quarrying firm. The demand was reportedly linked to settling the GST liability of the company.

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Following negotiations, the alleged bribe amount was reduced to Rs 40 lakh, the CBI said.

The agency alleged that the two public servants arranged for the bribe to be collected through a private person and instructed the complainant accordingly.

The CBI subsequently laid a trap and caught the private individual while allegedly accepting the Rs 40 lakh on behalf of the accused officials.

The acceptance of the alleged bribe was later acknowledged by both the CGST Superintendent and the Additional Commissioner, according to the CBI.

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All three accused have been arrested and are being produced before the court.

Searches at the premises linked to the accused led to the recovery of cash amounting to Rs 43 lakh, along with jewellery and other valuables estimated at approximately Rs 90 lakh, the agency said.

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