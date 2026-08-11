Milk Gets Costlier In Maharashtra From Today As Prices To Increase by Rs 2 Per Litre

Milk prices has been raised by Rs 2 per litre across Maharashtra from Monday, August 11, following a decision by the Milk Producers and Processors Welfare Association.

The price hike applies to both cow and buffalo milk supplied by major cooperative and private dairies associated with the organisation. The revised rates were announced on August 9 following a meeting chaired by association president Gopalrao Mhaske.

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The increase comes as dairies face rising costs across the supply chain. Higher operational expenses, a Rs 10 per litre rise in diesel prices and a nearly 30% increase in packaging costs have contributed to the decision, according to an NDTV report.

Increased procurement rates paid to dairy farmers, alongside expectations of further cost escalation, heavily contributed to the retail price adjustment.

The association's decision is expected to increase the daily household expenditure of consumers who purchase milk regularly, although the exact retail price will depend on the brand and type of milk being sold.

The development comes after a similar milk price increase in Andhra Pradesh, with Maharashtra becoming the latest major state to see a revision in retails milk prices according to reports.

Dairy products such as curd, paneer and sweets could also face upto a 10% price rise as processing expenses mount, NDTV reported. However, any such increases would depend on individual dairy companies and cannot be treated as a uniform statewide hike.

For consumers, the immediate impact of the Maharashtra decision is therefore a Rs 2 per litre increase in cow and buffalo milk prices from August 11, as announced by the dairy association and reported by NDTV.

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