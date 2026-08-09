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Milk Prices Set To Rise By Rs 2 In Maharashtra From Aug 11

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Milk Producers and Processors Welfare Association chaired by its president Gopalrao Mhaske on Friday.

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Milk Prices Set To Rise By Rs 2 In Maharashtra From Aug 11
Pune:

The prices of cow and buffalo milk are set to go up by Rs 2 per litre in Maharashtra from Tuesday after representatives of major cooperative and private dairies approved a hike.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Milk Producers and Processors Welfare Association chaired by its president Gopalrao Mhaske on Friday.

According to the association, diesel prices have increased by Rs 10 per litre while packaging expenses have increased by around 30 per cent. The procurement price of milk has risen and further increase is expected.

Considering these rising costs, the association has decided to increase the selling price of milk by Rs 2 per litre and the prices of dairy products by up to 10 per cent. The revised prices are scheduled to come into effect from August 11, it said. PTI COR KRK GK

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