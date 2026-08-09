The Odyssey Box Office Collection: Christopher Nolan's Epic Stays Steady On Sunday

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey continues its run in cinemas, maintaining a steady presence at the box office even in its fourth week. The epic historical drama has remained one of the biggest Hollywood releases of the year, drawing audiences across multiple languages while adding to its domestic and worldwide earnings.

The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 20

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, The film's India gross collection now stands at Rs 196.75 crore, while its worldwide box office haul has touched Rs 9,700 crore, with overseas markets contributing Rs 5,550 crore.

The Odyssey opened with Rs 17.40 crore across all languages on its first day and saw collections rise over its opening weekend. It earned Rs 22 crore on Day 2 and Rs 21.90 crore on Day 3 before settling into a steady weekday run.

The film ended its first week with a strong performance and remained stable in its second and third weeks despite the expected slowdown. It collected Rs 2.40 crore on Day 19 before adding Rs 2.35 crore on Day 20, taking its India net total to Rs 165.15 crore.

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Box Office Performance So Far

As per Sacnilk, The Odyssey opened with Rs 17.40 crore net on its first Friday before collecting Rs 22 crore on Saturday and Rs 21.90 crore on Sunday. The film completed its opening week with a total India net collection of Rs 90.30 crore.

During the second week, the Christopher Nolan directorial added Rs 44.95 crore, taking its two-week total to Rs 135.25 crore.

In its third week, the film earned Rs 23.50 crore, supported by steady weekday collections and a strong weekend performance. The latest Day ...collection has further added to its overall domestic total as the film continues its theatrical run.

Language-Wise Performance On Day 20

The English version remained the highest contributor, collecting Rs 2.20 crore on Day 20.

The Hindi dubbed version added Rs 0.12 crore, while the Tamil version earned Rs 0.02 crore. The Telugu version contributed Rs 0.01 crore.

About The Odyssey

The Odyssey is an epic historical adventure film directed by Christopher Nolan. Inspired by Homer's legendary Greek poem, the film follows Odysseus on his long and perilous journey home after the Trojan War. Featuring a star-studded cast led by Matt Damon, alongside Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o and Charlize Theron, the film blends mythology, action and drama on a grand cinematic scale.

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