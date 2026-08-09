Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office Collection: Marvel Film Continues Strong Run On Sunday In India

Spider-Man: Brand New Day continued its remarkable run at the Indian box office on its second Sunday, adding Rs 5.92 crore to its tally, according to Sacnilk data. The Marvel film, which has already overtaken Avengers: Endgame to become one of the highest-grossing Hollywood releases in India, was running across 5,077 shows with an overall occupancy of 56%.

With the latest estimates, the film's India net collection has reached Rs 386.67 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 462.32 crore. Final figures for the day are yet to be reported.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Performance

Tom Holland-starrer opened with Rs 60.60 crore and collected Rs 49.35 crore on its second day. It picked up over the opening weekend, earning Rs 70.24 crore on Day 3 and Rs 77.75 crore on Day 4.

Collections eased during the weekdays, with the film earning Rs 23.80 crore, Rs 21.75 crore, Rs 17 crore and Rs 14.24 crore between Days 5 and 8, taking its first-week total to Rs 334.75 crore.

The second weekend gave the film another boost. It collected Rs 15 crore on Day 9 and Rs 31 crore on Day 10 before adding Rs 5.92 crore on Day 11.

Language-wise Collection on Day 11

The English version continued to lead the box office, collecting Rs 3.73 crore from 2,210 shows with 37% occupancy.

The Hindi version earned Rs 1.73 crore (live) across 2,450 shows, recording the highest occupancy at 94%. The Tamil version collected Rs 0.36 crore from 267 shows with 48% occupancy, while the Telugu version added Rs 0.10 crore from 150 shows, registering 24% occupancy.

About Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a Marvel superhero film starring Tom Holland as Peter Parker. The cast also includes Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, and Mark Ruffalo. The movie continues Peter's journey as Spider-Man as he deals with new challenges and responsibilities while navigating his life outside the superhero identity.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.