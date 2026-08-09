Air India Pilot Likely Failed Dope Test After Phuket-Delhi Turbulence-Hit Flight: Sources

The Air India pilot who flew the turbulence-hit aircraft from Phuket to Delhi last week has likely failed a dope test, official sources told NDTV.

This, however, is not a final confirmation on the matter, with another result still pending. Air India has neither confirmed nor denied the development. The sources added that since completion of the inquiry remains pending, both the pilots have been de-rostered.

A minimum of 17 people, including four cabin crew members have suffered injuries in the incident, according to Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu.He added that some of the crew members have suffered spinal and neck injuries.

Air India responded to the developments and said, "We are aware that a post-flight screening test was conducted on the pilots in accordance with applicable protocols. However, the results of the test have not been shared with Air India, and we are therefore not in a position to comment on any findings."

The airline emphasised that it undertakes regular drug testing of crew members in compliance with civil aviation regulations, independent of any specific flight or operational incident and said that it will continue to cooperate with the relevant authorities as required.

Ahmedabad Tragedy

Last year, on June 12, the a Boeing 787 Dreamliner operated by Air India tragically crashed in Ahmedabad, claiming 260 lives. The Air India Flight 171 was bound for London. Ever since then, the airline has been under scrutiny for even minor lapses.

Families of the 260 victims gathered in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2026, to mark the first anniversary while expressing frustration over the lack of a final timeline.

Probes into the matter have remained at an impasse between mechanical/electrical failure arguments raised by safety groups and alternative human-factor theories explored by international agencies

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