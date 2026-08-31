Grand Canyon Flash Floods: Several Hikers Missing, Public Assistance Requested

A flash flood hit Bright Angel Canyon and the Phantom Branch area of Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona, at around 2:30 pm local time on August 29, according to the National Park Service (NPS).

The flooding caused extensive damage across Bright Angel Canyon, destroying nearly all footbridges over Bright Angel Creek. Metal structures and debris were also swept into the Colorado River, prompting officials to close the river to traffic until further notice.

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The National Park Service said on August 30 that it was seeking information about more than 20 people who may be missing or unaccounted for after the flooding.

The NPS is asking anyone who was in the inner canyon along the Bright Angel Creek corridor on August 29 to come forward with information. This includes people who travelled the North Kaibab Trail between the North Kaibab Trailhead and Phantom Ranch, stayed at Bright Angel Campground, or visited or stayed in an area known as “the Box” north of Phantom Ranch.

The NPS has appealed to members of the public who may know the whereabouts of potentially unaccounted for hikers or backpackers. People with information were asked to contact the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch at the NPS IBS Tip Line : 8886530009.

As of the morning of August 29, the NPS said that 62 people had been evacuated from the Phantom Ranch and lower North Kaibab Trail. Additional evacuations were scheduled from Cottonwood Campground and Phantom Ranch, with the NPS coordinating the operation with the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The people who were evacuated were being transported to the Maswik Lodge Cafeteria on the South Rim, where the American Red Cross was coordinating assistance. The NPS reported that no injuries had been reported as of yet.

The flooding caused extensive infrastructure damage. According to the NPS, nearly all footbridges across Bright Angel Creek were destroyed. The destruction of the bridges eliminated normal hiker access across the creek.

The situation remained dangerous as additional weather disruptions were expected. The NPS warned that additional thunderstorms and heavy rainfall could lead to more flash flooding, debris flows, rockfall, rapidly changing trail conditions and changing river conditions.

The NPS has urged anyone with information about hikers or backpackers who may have been in the affected areas to contact investigators as officials continue their efforts to determine everyone's whereabouts.

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