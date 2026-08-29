Nepal Floods: India's Specialised Rescue Team Inspects Hydropower Tunnels For Stranded Individuals

A specialised Indian team comprising medical personnel and tunnel-rescue specialists has reached Nepal to assist in the search and rescue of workers feared trapped inside hydropower project tunnels following devastating flash floods.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X that the specialised Indian team had carried out an on-site reconnaissance of hydropower tunnels in the flood-affected area to facilitate the search and rescue of stranded people.

The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu said the team inspected the affected tunnels as part of efforts to support early rescue operations. The embassy is also coordinating with Nepalese authorities to locate and rescue Indian nationals affected by the floods.

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"Today, a specialized technical team from India carried out on-site reconnaisaance of hydropower tunnels in the area affected by the flash flood, which will help in facilitating early search and rescue of stranded individuals," Indian Embassy in Kathmandu said in a post on X.

The team arrived in Nepal on Friday and moved to the flood-hit Trishuli area in Nuwakot district on Saturday.

Nepal had sought India's assistance after reports indicated that several workers could still be trapped inside tunnels at hydropower projects. Nepali security forces have so far rescued 191 workers from tunnels at various hydropower projects, while many others remain unaccounted for.

According to Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA), the Indian team conducted an aerial survey of the Chilime and Langtang areas before beginning the required assessment around the tunnel sites. A specialised rescue team equipped for the operation was expected to arrive later, based on recommendations from the Indian team.

An 82-member joint team comprising personnel from the Nepal Army, Armed Police Force and Nepal Police has also been working since Friday night to clear debris and reach people believed to be trapped inside the tunnels.

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Rescue operations have been hampered by mud and debris blocking tunnel entrances, as well as adverse weather conditions.

Several missing workers are believed to be trapped inside tunnels linked to the Upper Trishuli-1 and Trishuli-3A hydropower projects in Rasuwa district near the Nepal-Tibet border, where rescue operations are underway.

According to figures reported by AP after authorities updated the toll on Saturday, 676 people have died across Nepal and Tibet, while nearly 3,000 remain missing. Chinese authorities have reported seven deaths and more than 550 people missing.

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