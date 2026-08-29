Nepal Floods: President Paudel Thanks India For 'Generous Support'

Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel has thanked India for its relief and rescue support after flash floods killed at least 626 people across the Himalayan nation. In a post on X on Saturday, Paudel thanked President Droupadi Murmu and the Indian government for standing by Nepal after the Aug. 26 disaster.

“On behalf of the Government and the people of Nepal, I extend our deepest gratitude to Your Excellency Smt Droupadi Murmu for your kind concern and also for the generous support and solidarity extended by your government following the recent calamity in Nepal,” he said.

Paudel also conveyed condolences to India over the deaths of Indian nationals in the disaster.

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India has stepped up relief and rescue operations in Nepal, with the Indian Air Force sending a third consignment of assistance to Kathmandu.

An IAF C-130 aircraft carrying around 10 tonnes of essential supplies, including medicines and food items, was dispatched to support flood-hit communities.

The relief material was handed over to Nepal's minister Mahabir Pun. India has also deployed an 11-member medical and tunnel-rescue team to assist ongoing operations.

According to MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, 21 Tamil Nadu residents and 63 workers associated with the Trishuli-I hydropower project have been rescued and returned to India.

Separately, around 100 pilgrims from Maharashtra stranded in Kathmandu were evacuated by the Bihar government and sent back to their home state by train.

The NDRRMA said the death toll from the Bhotekoshi flood disaster has reached 626, while 2,426 people remain missing. Chitwan reported the highest number of recovered bodies at 233.

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