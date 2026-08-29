Nepal Reverses Decision, Allows Foreign Rescue Experts After Bhotekoshi Floods

The Nepal government has reversed its decision to keep international search-and-rescue teams out of areas hit by the Bhotekoshi flash floods, following diplomatic pressure from countries whose nationals remain missing, The Kathmandu Post reported.

The government had said on Wednesday that Nepali rescuers were capable of handling operations without foreign assistance. However, it later agreed to allow limited international support for tunnel rescues, DNA testing and forensic examinations.

A senior government official told The Kathmandu Post that Nepal had faced pressure from the international community to permit foreign experts to assist because several missing people were overseas nationals.

Following an assessment by the National Disaster Management Centre, the government has approved experts and technical teams from India, China, Australia and South Korea. Their assistance will focus on tunnel rescue operations and forensic identification.

Foreign teams are expected to help rescue workers trapped inside hydropower tunnels in Rasuwa and Nuwakot districts, where 14 hydropower projects have been affected by the floods.

Dozens of employees and workers remain unaccounted for at projects including Upper Trishuli-1, Rasuwagadhi, Mailung Khola, Langtang Khola and Trishuli-3B, according to industry and government estimates cited by The Kathmandu Post

India and South Korea have publicly offered rescue and medical assistance, while other countries have also sought permission to deploy teams.

Foreign experts will also support DNA testing because Nepal's laboratories have limited capacity to process the large number of samples required to identify bodies, Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal said.

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Indians Stranded In Nepal

At least 320 Indians remain missing and 400 others are stranded on the Chinese side following devastating flash floods along the Nepal-Tibet border, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The MEA said 153 Indian nationals stranded on the Chinese side have safely crossed over to Nepal. About 400 Indians are stranded on the Chinese side but they are safe. The MEA also released a photo of 53 Indians who crossed over from China to Nepal. The group includes 37 people from Maharashtra and they have reached Kathmandu.

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