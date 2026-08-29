Bank Holiday Today: Are SBI, PNB, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank Branches Open on August 29, 2026?

Bank branches across India are generally open today, Saturday, August 29, 2026, as the date falls on the 5th Saturday of the month. Under the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday schedule, banks remain operational on the 1st, 3rd and 5th Saturdays, while branches are closed on the 2nd and 4th Saturdays and all Sundays.

SBI, PNB, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank Branches Open

Customers can generally access branch services at both public and private sector banks today. This includes major lenders such as State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB), Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Bandhan Bank, among others.

The 5th Saturday is not part of the regular Saturday bank holiday schedule. Therefore, customers requiring in-person banking services can visit their branches during normal operating hours.

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State-Specific Bank Holidays

While August 29 is not a nationwide bank holiday, customers should note that state-specific and regional holidays can affect branch operations. August 2026 has included several local holidays, including holidays observed in some locations on August 28.

Such holidays are based on regional festivals, events and local requirements and may not apply across the country. Customers are therefore advised to check the RBI holiday calendar or confirm operating hours with their local branch before visiting.

Digital Banking Services Available

Even when branches are closed on designated bank holidays, most digital banking facilities remain accessible. Customers can continue using net banking, mobile banking applications, UPI and ATM services for routine transactions, subject to maintenance or technical interruptions.

August 29 Bank Holiday: Key Takeaway

Since August 29, 2026 falls on the 5th Saturday, there is no nationwide Saturday bank closure today. Public and private sector bank branches are generally open, although customers in states with a separate local holiday should verify their branch's schedule before making a visit.

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