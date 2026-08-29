Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 Episodes 9, 10 Release: Recap; What To Expect? When, Where To Watch?

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 is entering another exciting phase as the remaining contestants face tougher stunts and greater pressure. With the competition getting fiercer, Episodes 9 and 10 are expected to bring new challenges, twists and high-stakes moments.

Episodes 7, 8 Recap

Episodes 7 and 8 of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 featured new twists and challenging stunts. Episode 7 introduced a team swap, followed by the Cannon & Rings water stunt. Jasmin Bhasin forgot her tasks during the stunt, but the Old Team still managed a strong finish. Farrhana Bhatt later faced a creepy-crawler stunt involving crabs and scorpions. She teamed up with Karan Wahi for a high-rise stunt and outperformed Rubina Dilaik and Orry.

Episode 8 saw Gaurav Khanna suffer an injury during an elimination stunt. Unable to complete the task, he was eliminated from the show.

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What To Expect In Episodes 9 And 10

The upcoming episodes are expected to bring tougher stunts as the contestants continue to battle their fears and compete for a place in the next stage of the show. With Gaurav Khanna's exit changing the competition, the remaining contestants will face greater pressure to perform.

Viewers can expect more high-risk challenges, team dynamics and unexpected moments as the competition gets tougher.

Contestants Of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

Season 15 features a mix of new and returning contestants. The new participants include Farrhana Bhatt, Harsh Gujral, Orry, Shagun Sharma, Ruhaanika Dhawan and Avinash Mishra.

Returning contestants include Avika Gor, Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani and Vishal Aditya Singh.

When And Where To Watch Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Episodes 9 And 10

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Episode 9 will premiere on August 29, 2026, while Episode 10 will air on August 30, 2026.

The show will air on Colors television channel, while viewers can also watch it on the JioHotstar app and website from 9 p.m. Indian Standard Time.

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