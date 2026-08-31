HDFC Bank CEO Succession: Brokerages Say Smooth Transition Is Just The First Test

HDFC Bank Ltd.'s decision to fast-track the appointment of a new chief executive has shifted the focus from the lender's operating fundamentals to succession and the transition at India's largest private bank.

Brokerages broadly retained their positive ratings on HDFC Bank, but flagged the leadership change as a near-term uncertainty. Citi called the CEO appointment a binary catalyst, Morgan Stanley said a timely conclusion would be key to bringing investor attention back to fundamentals, while Nuvama said credible succession and a smooth transition would be crucial for a re-rating.

Managing Director and CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan has decided not to seek reappointment and will retire from the bank at the close of business hours on Oct. 26, 2026. The board has decided to fast-track the process of selecting and appointing his successor.

The decision marks a key moment for HDFC Bank, with brokerages assessing whether the transition can be completed without creating a prolonged leadership overhang. While analysts see limited downside from current valuations, the next CEO's ability to drive margin improvement, profitability and growth will be closely watched.

ALSO READ: First The Chairman, Now The CEO: Why IiAS Sees A 'Carelessness' Risk At HDFC Bank

Here's what brokerages are saying after HDFC Bank CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan's exit:

Citi

Maintained 'Buy'; Target Price At Rs. 970

Called the CEO appointment a binary catalyst for the stock.

Sees near-term risk but medium-to-long-term re-rating potential.

Said current valuations offer a reasonable margin of safety.

Morgan Stanley

Maintained 'Overweight'; Target Price At Rs. 1,025

Said the reappointment issue had been an overhang on the stock.

A timely conclusion to the succession process will be key to returning investor focus to fundamentals.

Sees clarity on leadership as an important trigger for the stock.

Nuvama

Maintained 'Buy'; Target Price At Rs. 875

Said credible succession and a smooth transition will be key for a re-rating.

Flagged the possibility of both internal and external candidates in the succession process.

Execution of the transition will remain a key monitorable.

ALSO READ: HDFC Bank CEO Exit: Will The Stock See A Knee-Jerk Fall? — Analysts Weigh In

JPMorgan

Maintained 'Overweight'; Target Price At Rs. 990

Said the leadership transition adds near-term uncertainty.

Sees limited de-rating risk at current valuation levels.

Said a revival in net interest income growth remains critical for rebuilding investor confidence.

Kotak Securities

Maintained 'Buy'; Target Price At Rs. 1,050

Said the next CEO will need to combine strong execution capabilities with a credible roadmap to improve margins and profitability.

Expects leadership uncertainty to keep valuation multiples below historical levels in the near term.

The succession process and the new management's strategy will be key for the stock's next re-rating.

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