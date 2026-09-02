ESDS Software vs Priority Jewels IPO GMP: Which Could See Higher Listing Gains?

ESDS Software Solution IPO is dominating the unlisted market today, signalling an implied listing gain of 59.44% over its upper issue price band. Concurrently, Priority Jewels IPO is trading at a steady premium in the unlisted market, reflecting an estimated listing upside of 15.50%.

Both public issues closed for bidding on Sept. 1 after opening on Aug. 28, with share allotment finalisation scheduled for Sept. 2.

IPO GMP in Rs Implied Listing Gain ESDS Software Solution 255 59.44% Priority Jewels 31 15.50%

Here is a detailed look at the latest GMP and key IPO details for each issue.

ESDS Software IPO GMP Today

Unlisted shares of ESDS Software Solution Ltd. were commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 255 as of 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 2.

With the upper price band pegged at Rs 429 per share, the stock's estimated listing price stands at Rs 684 (Issue price + latest GMP). This indicates a strong projected listing gain of 59.44% for successful allottees.

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ESDS Software IPO Final Subscription Status

The Rs 720-crore public issue witnessed overwhelming investor demand, closing with an overall subscription of 135.88 times on Tuesday, the final day of bidding.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): Booked 261.51 times

Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): Booked 192.94 times

Retail Individual Investors (RIIs): Booked 39.64 times

ESDS Software IPO Details

Issue size: The IPO is an entirely fresh issue worth Rs 720 crore (1.68 crore equity shares).

The IPO is an entirely fresh issue worth Rs 720 crore (1.68 crore equity shares). Allotment Date: ESDS Software Solution IPO share allotment status is expected to be finalised on Sept. 2.

ESDS Software Solution IPO share allotment status is expected to be finalised on Sept. 2. Listing date: ESDS Software Solution IPO will list on NSE and BSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Sept. 4.

ESDS Software Solution IPO will list on NSE and BSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Sept. 4. Price band and lot size: ESDS Software Solution IPO had set its price band at Rs 408 to Rs 429 per share. The lot size for an application was 34 shares. The minimum amount of investment required by an individual investor (retail) was Rs 14,586 (based on upper price).

ESDS Software Solution IPO had set its price band at Rs 408 to Rs 429 per share. The lot size for an application was 34 shares. The minimum amount of investment required by an individual investor (retail) was Rs 14,586 (based on upper price). Lead Manager & Registrar: Dam Capital Advisors Ltd. is the book-running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Priority Jewels IPO GMP Today

The grey market premium for Priority Jewels Ltd. stood at Rs 31 as of 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 2.

Against the upper price band of Rs 200 per share, the projected listing price is estimated at Rs 231 (Cap price + current GMP), reflecting an estimated listing pop of 15.50%.

Priority Jewels IPO Final Subscription Status

Priority Jewels' public issue was subscribed 100.45 times by the close of bidding on Tuesday, driven predominantly by high non-institutional and retail participation.

Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): Booked 166.49 times

Retail Individual Investors (RIIs): Booked 106.76 times

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): Booked 39.87 times

Priority Jewels IPO Details

Issue size: The IPO is a book build issue of Rs 91.50 crore, comprising an entirely fresh issue of 45.75 lakh shares.

The IPO is a book build issue of Rs 91.50 crore, comprising an entirely fresh issue of 45.75 lakh shares. IPO Allotment Date: Priority Jewels IPO share allotment status is expected to be finalised on Sept. 2.

Priority Jewels IPO share allotment status is expected to be finalised on Sept. 2. IPO Listing: It will list on NSE and BSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Sept. 4.

It will list on NSE and BSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Sept. 4. Price band and lot size: Priority Jewels IPO had set issue price band from Rs 190 to Rs 200 per share. The lot size for an application was 75 shares, requiring a minimum retail commitment of Rs 15,000 (based on upper price).

Priority Jewels IPO had set issue price band from Rs 190 to Rs 200 per share. The lot size for an application was 75 shares, requiring a minimum retail commitment of Rs 15,000 (based on upper price). Lead manager and registrar: Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd. is the book-running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

ESDS Software vs Priority Jewels: Which Offers the Highest Listing Gain?

Between the two public offerings, ESDS Software Solution delivers both the higher percentage upside and the largest absolute profit per application lot:

ESDS Software Solution: Estimated profit of Rs 8,670 per lot (Rs 255 GMP × 34 shares)

Priority Jewels: Estimated profit of Rs 2,325 per lot (Rs 31 GMP × 75 shares)

Note: Grey market premium (GMP) is an unofficial indicator reflecting market sentiment and unlisted demand prior to listing. It is subject to extreme volatility and should not be considered as the sole basis for investment decisions.

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