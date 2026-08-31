Nepal Flood: Toll Nears 800; 2,500 Still Missing; Rising Water Level In Bhotekoshi Renews Fears

The death toll from devastating flash floods in Nepal is nearing 800, with thousands still unaccounted for as rescue teams search affected areas and authorities work to identify the victims.

The floods, which struck parts of Nepal on August 26, have also left several Indian nationals and pilgrims missing. Indian authorities are coordinating with Nepal and China to trace those still unaccounted for and bring survivors home.

Telangana Man Found Safe; 21 Still Missing

Alli Ilesh from Telangana, who had been unaccounted for after the floods, has been confirmed safe, while 21 others from the state remain missing, PTI reported on August 30. His family confirmed that he was in touch with them, and he was expected to return to Hyderabad on Sunday.

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449 Indians Cross Into Nepal From Tibet

Officials told Telangana Bhavan in Delhi that 449 Indian nationals crossed from Tibet into Nepal on August 29, PTI reported. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said another 403 Indians had safely crossed into Nepal from China, while around 500 Indians remained on the Chinese side and were safe.

India Sends Forensics Team

A 19-member Indian forensics team has begun work in Kathmandu to help Nepalese authorities identify victims whose remains cannot be identified visually. DNA analysis will be used where necessary.

Nepal Police has also uploaded photographs and basic details of unidentified deceased people on its Disaster Portal. Families have been advised to contact Telangana Bhavan or the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu before travelling to Nepal or undergoing DNA testing.

Indians Still Missing

The MEA said more than 275 Indian nationals and 128 people of Indian origin remained missing or could not be contacted as of Saturday. The ministry also released a list of 149 Indians who had been rescued.

Pilgrims Return Home

Meanwhile, 43 pilgrims from Maharashtra returned to India on Sunday after being stranded near the Nepal-China border during their Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage.

Separately, 49 Tamil Nadu pilgrims who had completed the pilgrimage were reported missing after the floods. Their travel operator has appealed to the Centre to seek information from Chinese authorities.

The floods, linked to a collapse or avalanche involving ice and rock near the Nepal-Tibet border, sent water rushing downstream through the Bhotekoshi River. Homes, vehicles, roads and bridges were swept away, while hydropower infrastructure was also damaged, PTI reported.

ALSO READ: Nepal Floods Expose Gaps in Warning Systems, China Data Sharing

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