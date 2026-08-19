JioBlackRock Adds Regular Plans. What It Means For Mutual Fund Investors

JioBlackRock Asset Management has begun selling regular plans for mutual funds from August 17. Previously, the company only offered direct plans. With regular plans, mutual fund distributors, financial advisers and other registered dealers can offer JioBlackRock's schemes to retail investors.

The JioBlackRock CEO Sid Swaminathan said that the new plans would help the company to penetrate more investors while building on their digital investment services.

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“The introduction of Regular Plans is an important step in broadening access to our solutions, giving investors greater choice in how they invest while enabling us to partner more closely with India's vibrant distribution ecosystem,” Swaminathan said.

For mutual fund investors, this move will provide a greater flexibilty in terms of managing their investment needs. First-time mutual fund investors or value-conscious investors seeking personalized advice on their financial planning needs can now have access to JioBlackRock's mutual fund portfolio with the guidance from their local adviser.

At the same time, choosing regular plans over direct plans involves a distinct cost structure that investors must evaluate carefully. In a regular plan, the distributor receives an ongoing commission that is incorporated directly into the fund's total expense ratio. Consequently, regular plans carry a slightly higher annual expense ratio than direct plans, which can lead to marginally lower net annual returns over long investment horizons.

Investors who are comfortable researching funds and executing transactions independently can continue using direct plans without paying distribution costs.

Those who benefit from ongoing portfolio review, assistance with documentation, and professional financial planning will find value in paying the additional fee embedded in regular plans.

Ultimately, the expansion ensures that both independent investors and those seeking professional advisory services can participate in JioBlackRock's market offerings.

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