Unable To Book Flight Tickets? IndiGo Flags 'Issues' With Core Reservation Platform

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. is facing issues with its core reservation platform, which has led to "difficulty" for customers to access its online services, according to a post on 'X' from the airline.

"We are currently experiencing intermittent issues with our core reservation platform, which may make it difficult for some customers to access our online services," the post said.

The company further stated that it is currently working with its partner on resolving this issue on a priority basis.

Customers that are in need of immediate travel assistance can reach out to the airline via is Contact Centre for support related services, the post stated. It recommended tp those customers who have a later travel date to access their website and application again after some time.

"We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience and understanding," the post said.

(This is a developing story.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.