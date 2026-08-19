India vs Pakistan Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch FIH Hockey World Cup Match On TV, Online?

One of international hockey's fiercest rivalries resumes on Wednesday as India takes on arch-rivals Pakistan in a crucial Pool D fixture at the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands.

India, led by Harmanpreet Singh, needs at least a draw to keep its qualification hopes alive after a 3-1 win over Wales and a 2-4 defeat to England. Pakistan, meanwhile, must win after losing 1-4 to England and drawing 3-3 with Wales.

India's coach Craig Fulton will look to tighten India's defence and improve penalty-corner conversion after both areas proved costly in the 4-2 defeat to England.

India will also be aiming to maintain its recent dominance over Pakistan, having beaten its arch-rivals 7-1 and 4-3 in the European leg of the FIH Pro League earlier this year. Pakistan's last win over India came in the 2016 Champions Trophy.

Pool D And Schedule

India have been drawn in Pool D alongside England, Wales and Pakistan. The team needs at least a draw against Pakistan to stay in the qualification race.

ALSO READ: India vs Pakistan, Hockey World Cup 2026: Date, Time, H2H, Live Telecast & Streaming Details

Date And Time

India will play its third match of the tournament against Pakistan on Wednesday, with the match starting at 6:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time.

Venue

The match will be played at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands.

India's Squad For FIH Hockey World Cup 2026

Goalkeepers: Mohith HS, Suraj Karkera

Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (c), Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, Yashdeep Siwach

Midfielders: Rajinder Singh, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Sagar Prasad

Forwards: Dilpreet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Sukhjeet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Abhishek

How To Watch Live Telecast?

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 on the Star Sports Network television channels.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the live streaming of the tournament on the JioHotstar app and website, with an active subscription.

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