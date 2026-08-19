OnePlus Raises Smartphone Prices By Up To Rs 4,000 In 5th Hike In Nine Months

OnePlus has raised smartphone prices in India for the fifth time in nine months, with several models becoming Rs 2,000 to Rs 4,000 more expensive. The latest revision affects the Nord 6, Nord CE6, Nord CE6 Lite, N6 and N6x, with the revised prices now reflected on the OnePlus India website.

The latest hike follows a series of price revisions since December 2025. Across eight models covered in the five rounds of increases, prices have risen by 5% to 26%.

OnePlus informed its retail distribution partners about the latest revision on Aug. 17.

A OnePlus India spokesperson said the company periodically reviews its portfolio and pricing based on market and business considerations.

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OnePlus Nord Phones Get Costlier

The Nord CE6 Lite has seen the sharpest increase in the latest round. Its 6GB+128GB variant now costs Rs 28,999, up Rs 3,000 from Rs 25,999. The 8GB+128GB model has also risen by Rs 3,000 to Rs 30,999.

The 8GB+256GB variant has recorded a Rs 4,000 increase and now costs Rs 34,999, compared with Rs 30,999 earlier.

The Nord 6 is now Rs 2,000 more expensive in both listed configurations. The 8GB+256GB variant costs Rs 46,999, while the 12GB+256GB version is priced at Rs 52,999.

The Nord CE6 has also received a Rs 2,000 increase. Its 8GB+128GB variant now costs Rs 37,999, while the 8GB+256GB model is priced at Rs 41,999.

OnePlus N Series Crosses Rs 20,000

The latest revision has pushed prices of the N6 and N6x higher as well. The N6 4GB+128GB variant now costs Rs 24,999, up from Rs 22,999, while the 6GB+128GB model has increased to Rs 26,999 from Rs 24,999.

The N6x 4GB+64GB variant has risen from Rs 18,999 to Rs 20,999, while the 4GB+128GB version now costs Rs 22,999.

This is the first reported price increase for the N6 and N6x, pushing the N6x's entry-level variant above the Rs 20,000 mark.

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Memory Costs Add Pressure

The most recent price changes follow increasing costs for memory and storage components. Industry reports have linked recent smartphone price hikes to shortages of memory components and rising procurement costs.

OnePlus is not alone. Oppo has also increased prices for models including the Reno 16, Reno 16c, A6S 5G and A6x 5G, with hikes ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000.

The latest hike adds to the pressure on buyers in the competitive mid-range smartphone market, particularly around the Rs 20,000 price segment.

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