India vs Japan T20I: Date, Time, Venue, Live Telecast And Streaming Details For IND vs JPN Match

Reigning World Twenty20 champions India will take on hosts Japan in a historic one-off T20I at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Tochigi Prefecture on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026.

India and Japan are set to meet in men's international cricket for the first time in a T20I, with the one-off contest carrying the official title of the Suzuki Cup. The fixture is part of the ‘Sport 75' programme, which marks 75 years of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

It also serves as an important final preparation match for both teams before the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026. India, the reigning gold medallists, will enter the tournament at the quarter-final stage, while Japan will have to negotiate the group phase.

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India vs Japan T20I: Date And Time

The India vs Japan T20I match will be played on Sept. 22 at 9:30 a.m. IST.

India vs Japan T20I: Venue

India vs Japan T20I match will be played at Sano International Cricket Ground, Tochigi Prefecture, Japan.

India vs Japan T20I: Live Telecast

The India vs Japan T20I will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

India vs Japan T20I: Live Streaming

The India vs Japan T20I will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.

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India vs Japan T20I: Preview

Shreyas Iyer will captain a 14-member India squad, with the touring side boasting the likes of premier paceman Jasprit Bumrah, dynamic opener Abhishek Sharma, vice-captain Tilak Varma and teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

Speaking ahead of the contest, India captain Iyer said adjusting to unfamiliar conditions in Tochigi is a key test for the team's Asian Games preparations.

Iyer, who will be appearing at his first Asian Games, said building cohesion within the squad would be crucial and described the Japan series as an important opportunity to develop momentum before the tournament.

For Japan, the fixture represents an important milestone in the country's cricketing journey. Captain Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming has stressed that his side wants to make an impression on the field rather than simply savour the opportunity to face one of the world's leading teams. He said Japan were determined to demonstrate their capabilities as a men's side on a significant occasion for the sport.

India vs Japan T20I: Squads

India: Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan (wk), Vipraj Nigam, Axar Patel, Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Washington Sundar, Yash Thakur

Japan: Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming (c), Charlie Hara-Hinze, Benjamin Ito-Davis, Alester Kadowaki-Fleming, Kohei Kubota, Jake Kusuda-Nairn, Wataru Miyauchi (wk), Reo Sakurano-Thomas, Alex Shirai-Patmore (wk), Shoma Sugaya-Slater, Declan Suzuki-McComb, Tsuyoshi Takada, Ibrahim Takahashi, Makoto Taniyama, Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake

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