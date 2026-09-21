CBSE Date Sheet 2027 To Be OUT Soon; Direct Link To Access Class 10 And 12 Board Exam Schedule

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the timetable for the 2026-27 academic session soon on its official website, cbse.gov.in. The schedule will detail the examination dates for Class 10 and Class 12 students appearing for the 2027 board exams.

An early release of the examination schedule would give students more time to plan their revision and map out their preparation for each subject. In the previous academic cycle, CBSE published its tentative timetable on Sept. 24, 2025, before issuing the final date sheet on Oct. 30, 2025.

The timetable is expected to provide students with subject-wise exam dates, the duration of each paper, instructions for examination centres and the relevant subject codes. These details will help maintain consistency in the examination and evaluation process across CBSE-affiliated schools.

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CBSE Class 10 And 12 Board Exam Schedule: Direct Link

CBSE Class 10 And 12 Board Exam Schedule: How To Download

Step 1: Head over to the official CBSE site, cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: On the main page, click on the link labelled CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Class 10 or CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Class 12.

Step 3: Enter your information, such as Roll Number, School Number, Admit Card ID, and Birth Date.

Step 4: Hit the Submit button.

Step 5: Your exam schedule timetable will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Save the timetable as a PDF document and print it for future use.

The CBSE Class 10 board examinations recorded a pass percentage of 93.70% this year, with more than 24 lakh students taking the exams.

For Class 12, nearly 18.57 lakh candidates appeared, with the overall pass rate standing at 85.20%. For the 2027 board examinations, students will be required to secure at least 33% marks in each subject to pass.

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