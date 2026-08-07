Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 8: Marvel Film Storms Past Rs 400 Crore India Gross

Another day, another milestone for Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Despite the expected weekday dip, the Tom Holland-starrer crossed the Rs 400 crore India gross mark on Day 8, continuing its phenomenal run at the Indian box office.

Day 8 Collection

The Tom Holland-starrer collected Rs 14.20 crore net from 16,447 shows on Day 8, registering a 16.5% drop from Wednesday's Rs 17 crore. With this, the film's India net collection has reached Rs 334.70 crore, while its India gross has climbed to Rs 400.21 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Language-Wise Performance

The English version remained the biggest contributor on Day 8, earning Rs 7.50 crore from 7,189 shows.

The Hindi version followed with Rs 5.25 crore from 7,137 shows, while the Tamil version collected Rs 0.90 crore and the Telugu version added Rs 0.50 crore. The Malayalam and Kannada versions contributed Rs 0.02 crore and Rs 0.03 crore, respectively.

Among the major languages, the Hindi version recorded the highest overall occupancy, while evening and night shows continued to attract better footfall across most formats.

Performance So Far

Spider-Man: Brand New Day opened with Rs 60.60 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 49.35 crore on first Friday. Collections surged to Rs 70.25 crore on Day 3 and Rs 77.75 crore on Day 4 before settling at Rs 23.80 crore on Day 5, Rs 21.75 crore on Day 6 and Rs 17 crore on Day 7.

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About 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'

Released in theatres on July 30, 2026, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal and Sadie Sink in key roles.

The film follows Peter Parker after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home as he rebuilds his life in a world that no longer remembers him, only to face a dangerous new enemy.

The superhero film, reportedly made on a USD 250 million budget, is expected to witness another boost over the weekend.

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