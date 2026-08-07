The Last House Release: Date, Time, Cast, Plot, Where To Watch Online In India?

The Last House is an upcoming American sci-fi psychological thriller that blends survival, mystery and emotional drama into a tense home-invasion-style narrative.

Directed by Louis Leterrier, the Netflix original explores how an ordinary family copes when their home suddenly becomes an inescapable prison. With a mix of suspense, psychological tension and unexpected twists, the film promises a gripping survival story.

The Last House Story

The film follows Ann and Jason, a married couple living with their two children, whose lives are turned upside down after they wake up to find themselves mysteriously sealed inside their own house. With no explanation and no way to escape, the family soon learns that the strange phenomenon extends far beyond their home.

As food and essential supplies begin to run low, they are forced to work together to survive while dealing with the emotional strain of prolonged isolation. At the same time, an unknown force lurking outside their home raises unsettling questions about who-or what-is responsible for trapping them. As the mystery deepens, the family's determination to protect one another is pushed to its limits.

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Cast And Crew

Greta Lee stars as Ann, while Wagner Moura plays Jason, the parents at the centre of the story. The cast also includes Riley Chung, Emma Ho, Noah Alexander Sosnowski, Gabriel Barbosa, Sam Lerner, Audrey Anderson and Sid Edwards.

The film is directed by Louis Leterrier from a screenplay by Matthew Robinson. It is produced by Louis Leterrier, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Kori Adelson and Oly Obst. The musical score has been composed by Yair Elazar Glotman, known for his work on thrillers such as Reptile and False Positive.

OTT Release Date

The Last House premieres globally on Netflix on August 7, 2026, and will begin streaming on Netflix from 12:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time.

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Watch Trailer Here:

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