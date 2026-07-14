Karnataka Warns Voters Over Non-Submission Of Enumeration Forms During Electoral Roll Revision

The Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer has warned that voters who fail to submit their completed enumeration forms during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls may not find their names included in the draft electoral rolls. The draft list will contain the names of electors whose duly filled enumeration forms have been received and verified by election authorities.

The clarification comes as Karnataka continues its electoral roll revision exercise, with Booth Level Officers (BLOs) visiting households across the state to distribute and collect Enumeration Forms (EFs). Officials have urged voters to complete and submit the forms within the given deadline to ensure their inclusion in the draft voter list.

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The district administration has also stressed that there will be no extension to the submission deadline, which has been fixed for July 29. The correction and objection window will remain open from August 5 to September 4. Election authorities will take up the disposal of objections from August 5 to October 3. The final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on October 7 after the completion of the verification and correction process, according to The Hindu.

Election officials clarified that non-submission of the enumeration form will result in the voter's name not being included in the draft electoral roll, but it will not mean permanent deletion from the voter list. Eligible voters whose names do not appear in the draft roll will have an opportunity to submit claims and objections during the designated correction period.

The SIR exercise aims to update and verify electoral records by including all eligible voters while identifying duplicate, deceased, shifted, or invalid entries.

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The district administration has achieved 96.69% coverage in the enumeration drive so far. Booth Level Officers (BLOs) have distributed 15,19,544 enumeration forms out of the total electorate of 16,21,961 voters in Dharwad district. The administration aims to complete 100% distribution of forms within the next two days, while 20.58% of the submitted forms have already been digitised, according to The Hindu.

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