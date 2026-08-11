8th Pay Commission: 10 Lakh Pensioners Pitch For Quarterly DA Revision, Base Pension Of Rs 45,000

Pensioners' body Bharat Pensioners Samaj has submitted a series of demands to the 8th Pay Commission, including a more frequent revision of dearness relief, its merger with basic pension once it reaches 25%, and a minimum pension of Rs 45,000.

BPS, which represents nearly 10 lakh pensioners through 245 affiliated associations, raised the demands during a meeting with the Commission on August 7. The organisation said pensioners need stronger inflation-linked protection as rising prices can gradually reduce the purchasing power of fixed pension income.

Pensioners Want DA And DR Revised Every Three Months

At present, dearness allowance for serving employees and dearness relief for pensioners are generally revised twice a year.

BPS has asked the 8th Pay Commission to move to a quarterly revision, based on the average inflation over three months. It has also called for point-to-point compensation so that changes in living costs are reflected more frequently in pension and salary adjustments.

The organisation has further proposed that DR should be merged with basic pension once it reaches 25%.

BPS argues that these changes would provide pensioners with quicker protection against inflation instead of making them wait for the next scheduled revision.

Also Read: 8th Pay Commission Meetings In Delhi: Key Updates For Central Government Employees

Rs 45,000 Minimum Pension, Rs 69,000 Minimum Pay

The pensioners' organisation has also proposed a minimum basic pension of Rs 45,000.

For serving employees, it has sought a minimum basic pay of Rs 69,000 along with a 3.83 fitment factor. BPS has also proposed a 5.2 weighted-unit family formula for determining the fitment factor.

These figures are demands submitted to the 8th Pay Commission and are not approved benefits. Any revision will depend on the Commission's recommendations and the government's final decision.

Pension Parity Also On The Agenda

BPS has called for pension parity among similarly placed pensioners who retire before and after January 1, 2026. It has also proposed that pay and pension structures should be reviewed every five years instead of following the existing 10-year cycle.

The organisation said a shorter review period would allow the government to respond more quickly to changes in inflation, living costs and the financial needs of pensioners.

Also Read: 8th Pay Commission FAQs: Who Can Submit Suggestions, Where To Apply, And By When?

What Is The 8th Pay Commission Timeline?

The 8th Pay Commission was constituted on November 3, 2025, and the Union Cabinet has given it 18 months to submit its report.

The Commission is currently holding consultations with employees, pensioners, associations and other stakeholders on issues including pay, pensions and allowances. Its consultations are also scheduled to continue in Chennai, Puducherry, Chandigarh and Jaipur.

The final report is expected around May-June 2027, based on the 18-month timeframe from its constitution.

For pensioners, the key question now is whether the Commission will accept demands such as quarterly DR revisions, a 25% DR merger and a Rs 45,000 minimum pension. Until the Commission submits its recommendations and the government approves them, these remain proposals rather than confirmed changes to pension benefits.

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