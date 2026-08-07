Deliberations for the 8th Pay Commission commenced in New Delhi on Friday, initiating a significant four-day consultation period intended to gather essential feedback from employees and retired personnel.

Headed by former Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai alongside board members Pulak Ghosh and Pankaj Jain, the panel is conducting these discussions to evaluate the working conditions, remuneration and retirement benefits of the national civil service workforce.

Formed in November 2025, the three-person committee is midway through its designated 18-month timeline, aiming to submit its recommendations to the administration around mid-2027. Representatives from various public sector organisations are gathering at the capital to present their memorandums, focusing heavily on baseline salary structures, inflation adjustments, and revised fitment factors.

Regional sessions are slated to take place in southern and northern territories over the coming weeks, including Chennai, Puducherry, Chandigarh, and Jaipur.

Although the body has not issued a formal agenda for the current dialogue in the capital, discussions are expected to address key employee priorities such as house rent allowances, fitment factor, and gratuity thresholds. While employee unions are pushing for substantial financial adjustments, all proposals remain under evaluation, with final decisions resting with the government.

The commission will review feedback from stakeholders as it prepares its recommendations, with the final report expected by May or June 2027.

8th Pay Commission Meetings In Delhi: Key Updates For Central Government Employees

Aug. 3, 2026: Jaipur visit scheduled for Aug. 31- Sept. 1

Central government and Union Territory employee associations registered in Rajasthan can request meetings with the 8th Central Pay Commission by Aug. 18. The opportunity is available to groups that have already submitted their memoranda and have not previously met the Commission.

July 24, 2026: Chennai meetings scheduled for Sept. 7-8

The Commission will hold stakeholder discussions in Chennai as part of its next phase of regional consultations following the Delhi meetings.

July 24, 2026: Puducherry consultation announced for Sept. 9

Employee associations in Puducherry have been invited to put forward their views during the Commission's regional consultation process.

July 28, 2026: Chandigarh consultations set for Sept. 16-18

The Commission has announced consultations in Chandigarh as part of its continuing engagement with stakeholders across northern India.

The 8th Pay Commission has not issued a fixed official agenda for the Delhi meetings beginning today. The discussions are expected to centre on several key issues that have repeatedly featured in representations and memoranda submitted by major employee unions across the country.

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