8th Pay Commission To Hold Meetings In Delhi, Chandigarh On These Dates — Check Here

The 8th Central Pay Commission will be visiting Chandigarh in September for another round of consultations with employee and pensioner organisations as part of its nationwide stakeholder outreach. In a statement dated July 28, the Commission announced that it will be visiting the city from Sept. 16 to 18.

The 8th Central Pay Commission added that interested stakeholders, including central government/UT organisations and institutions, as well as associations/unions/individuals/pensioners of the central government from the states of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and the Union Territory of Chandigarh, desirous of interacting in Chandigarh, can submit their request for an appointment here.

Last Date To Apply?

The pay commission added that the request for a Chandigarh meeting can be submitted on or before Aug. 25, along with the unique memo ID generated after the submission of the memorandum.

“The venue and detailed schedule of interactions will be intimated subsequently,” the 8th Pay Commission said.

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8th Pay Commission's Delhi Discussion Dates

The 8th Central Pay Commission has announced the next round of stakeholder consultations in New Delhi, with meetings scheduled for Aug. 7 (Friday) and Aug. 10 (Monday).

In an official notice shared on July 23, the Commission informed that the interactions will be held with associations, federations and unions representing Central Government and Union Territory (UT) employees that are located or registered in Delhi.

Who Can Participate In The Delhi Meetings?

Only organisations that have already submitted their memorandum but have not yet interacted with the Commission in Delhi or any State/UT are eligible to request an appointment.

Eligible organisations must submit their request by July 31, 2026, along with their unique memorandum ID. Details regarding the venue and meeting timings will be communicated separately.

More Consultations Planned Across States

The Commission has made it clear that it will be holding more meetings in Delhi and at various other States/UTs in due course in the coming months before preparing its recommendations for the Central government.

Interested stakeholders outside Delhi NCR may seek an appointment for interaction with the Commission in their respective State or Union Territory or at a nearby location. Future schedules will be updated on the Commission's official website.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: Up To Rs 3.07 Lakh? How Fitment Factor Of 2.5 Can Rejig Level 1-13 Basic Salaries

Also, the 8th CPC has extended the deadline for ministries, departments and Union Territories to upload employee data through its online data collection portal till July 31, 2026, after several government bodies sought more time to complete the exercise.

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