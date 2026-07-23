8th Pay Commission: Wait For Final Fitment Factor Before Making Financial Commitments, Says Expert

The debate around the 8th Pay Commission's fitment factor is intensifying, but financial experts say central government employees and pensioners should avoid making spending or borrowing decisions based on salary hike expectations.

The fitment factor, widely seen as the key determinant of revised salaries and pensions, continues to be the biggest point of discussion as the Commission advances through stakeholder consultations. While employee unions have sought a multiplier of more than 3, the final recommendation will depend on the Commission's assessment and the Centre's decision, keeping fiscal sustainability at the forefront.

"The final fitment factor will be based on the Pay Commission's recommendations and the government's decision. Until then, any estimates of the fitment factor or its fiscal impact are only indicative," Livemint quoted Adhil Shetty, CEO, BankBazaar, as saying.

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Shetty said a higher salary revision could improve household cash flows, allowing employees to strengthen emergency savings, increase investments or repay loans faster. "However, employees should wait for the final decision before making financial commitments based on expectations of a higher salary," he added.

The 8th Pay Commission is set to complete nine months since its constitution in August, marking the halfway point of its 18-month tenure. The panel was constituted on Nov. 3, 2025 after the government announced its formation in January 2025 and the Union Cabinet approved its Terms of Reference in October that year.

Since then, the Commission has expanded consultations with employee unions, pensioners and other stakeholders. It launched its official website and public consultation portal in February, began consultant engagement in April, received the National Council, Joint Consultative Machinery's (NC-JCM) memorandum the same month, and held its first formal meeting with the employee body on 28 April.

The consultation process has since moved to the states. The Commission recently held regional meetings in Bhubaneswar on 6–7 July and Kolkata on 9–10 July, where it discussed salaries, pensions, allowances, service conditions and the fitment factor with employee associations and pensioner groups.

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Headed by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, the Commission has not indicated any proposed fitment factor so far. Its recommendations are expected by mid-2027, after which the Centre will take a final call on salary and pension revisions.

With the consultation process still underway and fiscal considerations likely to play a decisive role, experts say employees should treat current fitment factor estimates as speculative rather than plan their finances around them.

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