8th Pay Commission HRA: Check Level 6-10 Estimates At 2.0, 2.1, 2.57 Fitment Factors

A fresh review of salaries and pensions for central government employees is on the horizon, with the 8th Pay Commission expected to play a pivotal role in shaping future pay structures. Railway employees, defence personnel and pensioners would be among the key beneficiaries, while the panel's recommendations are expected by mid-2027.

The announcement is expected to benefit nearly 1 crore individuals, with approximately 50 lakh central government employees and about 65 lakh pensioners set to be affected. Those serving in the defence and railway sectors, along with their retirees, also form part of the beneficiary pool.

Although the fitment factor has been at the heart of the pay revision debate, house rent allowance is also set to play a significant role in determining employees' earnings. Because the HRA is tied to the basic salary, any increase in basic pay following a higher fitment factor would translate into a larger allowance. The combined effect could substantially enhance monthly income.

ALSO READ: 8th Pay Commission Salary Calculator: One Fitment Factor Can Lift Level 1 Pay To Rs 54,000 — Check Which One

What Is HRA?

The HRA is included in an employee's pay package to help cover the cost of rented housing. The allowance assumes greater significance in major cities, where accommodation costs are often considerably higher.

Below is an overview of the anticipated HRA revision for employees falling under Levels 6 to 10 in X, Y and Z category cities. The estimates have been prepared by BankBazaar, drawing on fitment factor proposals made by employee unions, pensioners' associations and other representative groups.

The fitment factor is the mechanism through which the existing basic salary of central government employees is adjusted during pay revisions. A higher factor would translate into a bigger jump in basic pay, with salary-based allowances, such as the HRA also likely to move upwards.

Despite widespread discussions over the expected recommendations of the 8th Pay Commission, the government has not released details of the fitment factor. Estimates in the range of 2.0 to 2.57 remain speculative and are meant only for understanding potential outcomes.

ALSO READ: 8th Pay Commission: HRA May Hit Up To Rs 1.71 Lakh If Panel Fixes Fitment Factor Of 2.28

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