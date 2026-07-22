8th Pay Commission Deadline Nears Halfway Mark: What Fitment Factors Are In Speculation

More than eight months after the Centre constituted the 8th Pay Commission, the panel is approaching the halfway stage of its 18-month mandate with one question continuing to dominate discussions among over 1.1 crore central government employees and pensioners: what will be the fitment factor?

While the Commission is yet to indicate any likely multiplier, consultations with employee unions, pensioners' associations and other stakeholders have triggered a wide range of expectations, from a fitment factor of 4.0 sought by some employee bodies to expert estimates that hover closer to 2.0.

The Commission, constituted in Novemeber 2025, has been tasked with recommending revisions to salaries, pensions and allowances for nearly 50 lakh central government employees and around 65 lakh pensioners. It is expected to submit its report by mid-2027 after completing consultations across the country.

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Among the most ambitious demands is a fitment factor of 4.0, proposed by the Bharatiya Pratiraksha Mazdoor Sangh (BPMS). If accepted, the minimum basic pay would rise from Rs 18,000 to Rs 72,000.

The National Council-Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) Staff Side has sought a fitment factor of 3.833, arguing that salaries should better reflect inflation, rising living costs and post-retirement financial security. Its proposal would lift the minimum basic pay to nearly Rs 69,000.

Railway employee organisations have also pitched aggressive revisions. The Indian Railways Technical Supervisors' Association (IRTSA) has proposed a minimum basic pay of Rs 52,600, while recommending fitment factors of up to 3.8 for higher pay levels. Separately, the South Central Railway Employees Sangh (SCRES) has also backed a fitment factor of 3.83 along with broader changes to allowances and pension benefits.

Several employee organisations have additionally pressed for higher annual increments, restoration of the Old Pension Scheme, improved promotional avenues and revisions to allowances during meetings with the Commission.

While employee bodies continue to seek a substantially higher multiplier, experts believe fiscal realities may limit the final recommendation.

Mohit Goyal, proprietor of Mohit S Goyal & Co., said a fitment factor between 1.90 and 2.10 appears to be the most realistic outcome. "Given the government's fiscal constraints, a factor above 2.3 appears less probable," Goyal said.

Adhil Shetty, chief executive officer of BankBazaar, said current estimates range between 2.28 and 2.86, though the eventual recommendation would depend on inflation trends, the government's fiscal position and ongoing discussions with employee representatives.

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The Commission has held consultations in cities including Pune, Hyderabad, Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir, New Delhi, Lucknow, Bhubaneswar and Kolkata as part of its nationwide outreach.

The discussions have covered pay revision, pensions, Dearness Allowance, promotion policies, allowances and service conditions. Earlier this year, the Commission also extended the deadline for stakeholders to submit memoranda to allow employee unions and pensioners' groups additional time to present their recommendations.

Despite growing speculation, the government and the Commission have not indicated any preferred fitment factor. The final recommendation is expected to balance employee expectations with inflation trends, the cost of living and the Centre's fiscal capacity before being submitted to the government.

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