Shivaji Maharaj Statue Targeted In Pune: Woman Allegedly Throws Slipper, Stones; Locals Confront Her

A woman allegedly threw a slipper and stones at a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Pune's Sasane Nagar locality in Hadapsar, triggering outrage on social media.

The incident was captured on CCTV. The statue was protected by a glass structure at the time, and the glass did not break despite the objects being thrown at it.

Videos circulating on social media show people who were angered by the incident later tracing the woman and confronting her. In one of the videos, a group of people can be seen applying violet-coloured ink to her face, another woman is also seen hitting her during the confrontation.

ALSO READ | Bhumi Pednekar Joins Rishab Shetty's The Pride Of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

The woman was then handed over to the Pune Police. The police said appropriate legal action would be taken against her.

The alleged incident took place near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in Sasane Nagar, Hadapsar. Videos of both the alleged act and the subsequent confrontation have since been widely shared on social media.

While several social media users expressed anger over the alleged act, others criticised the people who confronted the woman and allegedly assaulted her. They argued that such incidents should be dealt with through legal channels and that no one should take the law into their own hands.

One user wrote, Why would anyone throw slippers at Shivaji Maharaj's Statue,I mean what anyone can think bad of him.

The incident has also brought renewed attention to the deep emotional and cultural significance of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Maharashtra.

For many people in the state, Shivaji Maharaj is not merely remembered as a historical ruler. His legacy is closely associated with Swarajya, self-respect, courage and justice, as well as Maharashtra's cultural identity.

His influence remains visible across the state's forts, literature, folk traditions, Shiv Jayanti celebrations and public life. His name also frequently features in political discourse across Maharashtra.

ALSO READ | FDA's Big Action In Pune, Licences Of Five Hotels Suspended

This strong emotional connection is one reason incidents involving alleged disrespect towards statues or images of Shivaji Maharaj often trigger sharp reactions.

The police are now expected to establish what led to the woman's alleged actions and determine further steps based on the CCTV footage and other available evidence.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.