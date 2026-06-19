8th Pay Commission FAQs: Who Can Submit Suggestions, Where To Apply, And By When?

The 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC), which will recommend revisions to the salaries and pensions of central government employees and retirees, has invited stakeholders for data submissions through its online portal. The commission's recommendations are expected to impact nearly 50 lakh central government employees and around 65 lakh pensioners, including defence personnel and retirees.

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The panel, which is constituted once every 10 years, was set up by the Centre in November 2025 to review the pay and pension structure of central government employees and retirees. It is expected to make key recommendations on pay structures and pension benefits by 2027. To support this process, the commission has launched an online data collection exercise and clarified the procedure for submissions.

Who can submit data?

According to the commission, detailed data is being collected from various ministries, departments and organisations. “The 8th Central Pay Commission has extensive data requirements. Links / formats seeking data are being shared with Ministries / Departments / Organizations / Offices separately," a notice on the site read.

https://8cpc.gov.in/8cpc-online-data-portal/

Stakeholders covered under the 8th CPC include central government employees, personnel belonging to the All India Services, Defence Forces, Union Territories; officers and employees of the Indian Audit and Accounts Department, members of the Regulatory Bodies, officers and employees of the Supreme Court, pensioners, service associations or unions, central government ministries or departments or organisations and UTs.

How can data be submitted?

Data can only be submitted through the 8th CPC Online Data Portal. The official website can be reached here - https://8cpc.gov.in/8cpc-online-data-portal/.

Applicants are required to register using their email address and complete a captcha verification process before making submissions. The commission has made it clear that physical documents, hard copies, emails and standalone Excel sheets will not be accepted for consideration.

What is the last date for submission?

The deadline for submitting data through the online portal is June 30.

Has the memorandum submission process ended?

Yes. The commission has already closed the submission of suggestions and memorandums. The process ended on June 15 after two deadline extensions. The exercise had originally begun on March 5, with earlier deadlines set for April 30 and May 31.

Where will the commission hold stakeholder discussions?

The 8th CPC has scheduled consultation meetings with stakeholders in several cities. Discussions will be held in Lucknow on June 22-23, in Bhubaneswar on July 6-7 and in Kolkata on July 9-10.

The commission is expected to organise additional meetings in the coming months.

Final recommendation

As per the current timeline, the 8th CPC is expected to submit its final recommendations around 18 months after its constitution on November 3, 2025. This means recommendations could be ready as early as February 2027. However, based on previous pay commissions, implementation could take another two to three years, meaning any approved salary and pension revisions may be fully rolled out only by 2029 or 2030.

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