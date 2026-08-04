DGCA Launches Probe After Air India Phuket-Delhi Flight Loses 300 Feet Mid-Air

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has launched a detailed investigation after an Air India Airbus A320neo operating from Phuket to Delhi experienced a sudden loss of around 300 feet in altitude during cruise, leaving multiple passengers and crew members injured.

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said the government has initiated a comprehensive probe into the incident and is closely monitoring the condition of those injured. In a post on X, Naidu said he had held a review meeting with hospital doctors and officials from Air India, the DGCA and the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

"I have directed a medical status update on each patient every two hours. I have also directed DGCA to initiate a detailed investigation into the occurrence," the minister said.

Flight AI2379, operated by an Airbus A320neo (registration VT-EXO), was carrying 137 passengers and eight crew members when it encountered a sudden turbulence-related event during cruise. According to the DGCA, the aircraft experienced an abrupt loss of approximately 300 feet in altitude, resulting in injuries to passengers and cabin crew.

The aircraft landed safely at Delhi airport at 11:07 a.m.

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A senior DGCA official said the pilot-in-command reported severe injuries to one cabin crew member, injuries to another crew member and minor injuries to several passengers following the sudden altitude loss. The aviation regulator has secured the aircraft's Flight Data Recorder (FDR) and Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR), commonly known as the black boxes, for a detailed examination.

In its latest statement, Air India said the aircraft continued its flight normally after the brief event and landed safely in Delhi. The airline said 13 passengers and four crew members sustained injuries and were shifted to hospitals for medical evaluation. As of 6:50 p.m. on Monday, five passengers had been discharged, while the remaining injured individuals continued to receive treatment.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation said eight passengers and four cabin crew members had been admitted for detailed medical evaluation and that all were in stable condition and receiving appropriate care.

Following the incident, Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha and DGCA Director General Vir Vikram Yadav accompanied the Civil Aviation Minister to Fortis Hospital in New Delhi to meet the injured passengers and review their condition.

The ministry also confirmed that the aircraft has been moved to a hangar, where investigators have secured the Flight Data Recorder and Cockpit Voice Recorder for analysis.

Air India said it has informed all relevant regulatory authorities and notified Airbus, the aircraft manufacturer. The airline added that it is fully cooperating with the DGCA's investigation and will continue to support the injured passengers, crew members and their families.

While pilots routinely warn passengers about expected turbulence, incidents resulting in injuries remain relatively uncommon. The latest occurrence comes amid heightened attention on aviation safety globally following several high-profile turbulence-related incidents in recent years.

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