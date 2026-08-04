iPhone 18 Ultra: Up To Rs 2.3 Lakh? Leaked Price Of Apple's First Foldable Signals Premium Shift

After years of speculation, Apple's first foldable iPhone appears closer to reality than ever. Multiple leaks now suggest the device, widely expected to be called the iPhone Ultra, will launch alongside the iPhone 18 Pro lineup in September 2026, though supply constraints could push wider availability toward the end of the year.

Design and Display

Leaks point to a book-style, passport-shaped design that opens into a tablet-like screen with a 4:3 aspect ratio, closer to an iPad mini than a traditional foldable. Estimates put the inner display at around 7.7 to 7.8 inches, with an outer screen near 5.3 to 5.5 inches. Apple is said to be tackling the industry's biggest foldable challenge, screen creasing, through a combination of titanium and liquid-metal hinge materials, variable-thickness glass, and internal metal support plates aimed at keeping the display flat when unfolded.

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Expected Specs and Trade-Offs

The device is rumoured to run on an A20-series chip with roughly 12GB of RAM and Apple's own C2 modem, alongside the largest battery ever fitted to an iPhone, split across dual cells to support the folding design. Camera-wise, leaks suggest two 48MP rear sensors without a telephoto lens, along with separate front-facing cameras for folded and unfolded use. To save space, Apple may also drop Face ID in favour of a Touch ID sensor built into the side button, similar to the iPad Air.

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A Price Tag To Match the Ambition

Given the engineering involved, the foldable iPhone is expected to be Apple's most expensive device yet, with a starting price of roughly $1,999 (approximately Rs 1.9 lakh) for the base 256GB model and estimates running as high as $2,399 (approximately Rs 2.3 lakh) for higher storage variants, comparable to the cost of a premium laptop or high-end bicycle.

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