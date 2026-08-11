Air India CEO Meets Aviation Ministry Over Phuket Flight Incident

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson, along with senior airline executives, on Tuesday met Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha and other officials in connection with the mid-air turbulence incident involving the Phuket-Delhi flight that left at least 17 people injured last week, according to sources.

Executive Advisor to Tata Sons Chairman and former Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola as well as Air India's Head of Flight Safety Deepak Joshi also attended the meeting, they said.

The sources said the civil aviation ministry called the three senior airline executives for a meeting in the wake of the August 4 incident involving the Delhi-Phuket flight AI2379.

Apart from the civil aviation secretary, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Director General Vir Vikram Yadav and Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) Director General G V G Yugandhar were also present at the meeting.

Specific details about the meeting could not be immediately ascertained.

Kharola is currently the Executive Advisor to Tata Sons and Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran.

Tatas and Singapore Airlines jointly own loss-making Air India.

Wilson, who is the CEO and MD of Air India, has resigned and is likely to leave the airline next month.

On August 4, the Phuket-Delhi flight AI2379 operated with A320 aircraft VT-EXO experienced a sudden loss of altitude of approximately 300 feet during cruise, after which the aircraft stabilised and subsequently landed safely in the national capital.

At least 17 people, including 4 cabin crew members, were injured in the incident, which is being probed by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).

On Monday, sources said the plane had also experienced multiple technical glitches, hydraulic failures and turbulence.

French aircraft accident probe agency BEA and Airbus teams will be assisting AAIB in the investigation.

Meanwhile, the flight's pilot-in-command has undergone confirmatory testing after an initial psychoactive substance screening indicated that the result requires further analysis, the civil aviation ministry had said on August 9.

The result of the confirmatory testing is awaited.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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