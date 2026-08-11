Japan's Zion Suzuki Set To Join PSG From Parma For 35-Million Euros: Report

Paris Saint-Germain have reached a club-to-club agreement with Parma to sign goalkeeper Zion Suzuki, according to reports.

The agreement is worth a €35 million package, with the Japan international set to sign a long-term contract with the French champions, football journalist Fabrizio Romano posted on social media.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper could, however, leave PSG on loan for the 2026-27 season in search of regular playing time. Italian giants Juventus are reportedly among the clubs interested in signing Suzuki on loan.

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PSG Reach Agreement For Zion Suzuki

Fabrizio Romano and multiple outlets in Italy and France have also reported that PSG have agreed a €35 million deal with Parma for Suzuki. Other reports indicate that the Japan international is set to sign a five-year contract at the Parc des Princes.

Suzuki has emerged as one of the notable goalkeeping prospects in European football since moving to Parma from Urawa Red Diamonds in the summer of 2024. He has made 57 Serie A appearances across the last two seasons.

However, Suzuki is not expected to walk straight into PSG's starting XI. The French champions already have Matvei Safonov, who was part of the squad that won the Champions League, while PSG also signed Lucas Chevalier for €40 million last summer.

With competition for the No. 1 spot already strong, reports suggest PSG could make Suzuki available for loan during the 2026-27 season to ensure he gets regular playing time.

Juventus Interested In Suzuki Loan

Juventus is reportedly at the front of the queue for Suzuki's services on loan as they look for a potential replacement for Michele Di Gregorio.

The Italian club is understood to be considering options in goal after Di Gregorio's performances came under scrutiny. A move to Turin could allow Suzuki to continue playing regularly in Serie A while remaining under contract with PSG.

However, French journalist and television presenter Fabrice Hawkins has suggested that Juventus are not the only club interested in signing Suzuki on loan.

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For PSG, the move would provide them with another promising goalkeeper while allowing Suzuki to continue his development through regular first-team football.

The deal would also mark a significant step in Suzuki's career, with the Japan international potentially moving from Parma to one of Europe's biggest clubs for a reported €35 million.

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