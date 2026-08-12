Rs 55 Crore To Rs 159 Crore: How N Chandrasekaran's Tata Sons Remuneration Nearly Tripled Over Eight Years

N Chandrasekaran's remuneration at Tata Sons rose from Rs 55.11 crore in FY18, his first full financial year as chairman, to Rs 158.66 crore in FY26, according to the remuneration data. Over the period, commission became the largest component of his pay package, rising from Rs 47 crore in FY18 to Rs 140.69 crore in FY26.

Chandrasekaran took charge as Tata Sons chairman on Feb. 21, 2017. His current term ends on Feb. 20, 2027.

The FY26 Tata Sons annual report shows that Chandrasekaran received Rs 17.97 crore in salary and other compensation, while commission stood at Rs 140.69 crore. He received no sitting fees.

Pay Increase

Chandrasekaran's remuneration increased from Rs 55.11 crore in FY18 to Rs 65.52 crore in FY19. It then stood at Rs 58 crore in FY20 and FY21.

The remuneration rose to Rs 109 crore in FY22 and Rs 113 crore in FY23. It increased further to Rs 135.32 crore in FY24, Rs 155.81 crore in FY25 and Rs 158.66 crore in FY26.

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That means his disclosed Tata Sons remuneration increased by about 188% between FY18 and FY26.

Commission Drives

The biggest change in Chandrasekaran's pay has been the rise in commission.

Commission increased from Rs 47 crore in FY18 to Rs 94 crore in FY22 and Rs 100 crore in FY23. It rose to Rs 121.50 crore in FY24 and Rs 140.69 crore in FY25.

The FY26 commission remained at Rs 140.69 crore, while salary and other compensation increased to Rs 17.97 crore. The Tata Sons annual report identifies Chandrasekaran as executive chairman and reports his FY26 remuneration in its Board composition table.

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TCS To Tata

Chandrasekaran joined TCS in 1987 and became its CEO and managing director in 2009. He became a director of Tata Sons in October 2016 before taking charge as Tata Sons chairman in February 2017.

His FY17 remuneration was from his tenure at TCS and should be kept separate from the Tata Sons remuneration timeline. I would not mix the FY17 TCS number into the table above unless we have the original TCS annual-report disclosure in hand.

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